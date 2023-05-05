Kava Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $395.23 million and approximately $137.74 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002683 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00058199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00037723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00020417 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 505,730,203 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,779,574 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

