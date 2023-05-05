KCS Wealth Advisory Has $407,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 360,483 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after buying an additional 56,714 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 549.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,983,026 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $113,342,000 after buying an additional 1,677,651 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,027,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $115,967,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $62.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $80.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

