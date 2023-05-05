KCS Wealth Advisory Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,554 shares of company stock valued at $236,646,413 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

NYSE:MA opened at $376.12 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $358.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

