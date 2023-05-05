KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases Shares of 7,197 First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 0.11% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,871,000. AJ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,991,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,126,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 22,148 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMHI opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

