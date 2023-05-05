KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 1,134 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VV stock opened at $184.84 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $197.85. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.98.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

