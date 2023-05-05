Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on K. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.10.
Kellogg Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE K traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.87. 1,087,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,524. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49.
Kellogg Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $6,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,551,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,663,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 122.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Kellogg by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,184,000 after purchasing an additional 697,288 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1,923.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,894,000 after acquiring an additional 680,888 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
