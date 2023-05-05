Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on K. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.10.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE K traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.87. 1,087,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,524. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $6,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,551,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,663,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 122.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Kellogg by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,184,000 after purchasing an additional 697,288 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1,923.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,894,000 after acquiring an additional 680,888 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.