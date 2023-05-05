Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:K traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.70. 954,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $6,878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,479,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $6,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,479,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Kellogg by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.