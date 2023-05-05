Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Trading Up 7.3%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) shares were up 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.17 and last traded at C$5.15. Approximately 114,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 505,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.56.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$967.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.02.

Insider Transactions at Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$152.72 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5189189 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 15,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.