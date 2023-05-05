Kenneth Porpora Buys 12,000 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stock

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth Porpora acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $61,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 487,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ADT Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,943,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 1.69. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. ADT had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 4.72%. Research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in ADT by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

