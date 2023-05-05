Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share.
Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %
Keros Therapeutics stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 63,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,974. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KROS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.
Keros Therapeutics Company Profile
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.
