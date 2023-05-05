Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) CFO Purchases $35,431.26 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.2% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 47,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% in the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

