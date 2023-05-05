Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) CFO Purchases $35,431.26 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.2% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 47,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% in the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
