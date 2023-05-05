Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$160.00 million.

Key Tronic Trading Down 2.1 %

KTCC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Separately, StockNews.com raised Key Tronic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Key Tronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

Featured Stories

