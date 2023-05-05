Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Key Tronic Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:KTCC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 87,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,212. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $61.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Key Tronic during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 302,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

