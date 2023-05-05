Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Key Tronic Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:KTCC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 87,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,212. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $61.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.46.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Key Tronic (KTCC)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.