KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.43

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 33141054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,162,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2,228.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

