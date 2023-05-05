KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Stock Price Down 7%

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 1,294 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cement plant technology, equipment, and services. It operates through the Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment supplies equipment for cement plants and provides services directly linked to the equipment supply.

