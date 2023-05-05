Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KMP.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.60.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 192,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,855. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.00. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$14.62 and a 1-year high of C$19.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.05.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

