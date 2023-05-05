Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Trading 1.3% Higher

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.02 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.01). 667,638 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 445,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.00).

Kin and Carta Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £145.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 175.47.

Kin and Carta Company Profile

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, financial services, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, retail, and healthcare sectors.

