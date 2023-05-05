Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Kirby worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $884,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $217,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $1,839,789. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kirby Stock Down 1.2 %

KEX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

NYSE:KEX opened at $70.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $76.34.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.