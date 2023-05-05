Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
KEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance
Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$1.41. The company had revenue of C$194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.10 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 38.27%.
About Kiwetinohk Energy
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.
