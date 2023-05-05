KOK Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $24.29 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last week, KOK has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $24.29 million and $757,347.87 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00026348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017874 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,287.53 or 1.00056981 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000102 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.04820954 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $562,399.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

