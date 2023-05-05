Komodo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.35 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Komodo has a total market cap of $43.34 million and $1.35 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00125687 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00047059 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00032205 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000860 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

