KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.01

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.01 and last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 10056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNYJY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded KONE Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KONE Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71.

KONE Oyj Cuts Dividend

KONE Oyj Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.5703 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Read More

