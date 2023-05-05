Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kontoor Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.75 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.01. 822,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,105. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 44.65%.

Insider Activity at Kontoor Brands

In related news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,949.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

