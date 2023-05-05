Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.
Koppers has a payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Koppers to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.
Koppers Stock Up 5.9 %
KOP traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 73,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,234. The company has a market capitalization of $690.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Koppers has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $38.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Koppers by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Koppers by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
