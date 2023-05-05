KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.19

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.19 and traded as high as C$10.26. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.16, with a volume of 2,430 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.58.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$458.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$443.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.90%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

