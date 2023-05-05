Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KHC. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.77.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,224,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

