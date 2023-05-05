Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 190,343 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after buying an additional 294,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.