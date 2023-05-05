Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.
Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. 1,030,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,843. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Raymond James upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.
Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. State Street Corp raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,481 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after acquiring an additional 530,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,204,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,767,000 after acquiring an additional 376,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,542,000.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
See Also
