Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. 1,030,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,843. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Raymond James upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. State Street Corp raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,481 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after acquiring an additional 530,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,204,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,767,000 after acquiring an additional 376,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,542,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

