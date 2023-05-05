Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys 250 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Price Performance

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $6,587,360. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $4.72 on Friday, hitting $352.23. 307,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,737. The stock has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.78 and a 200-day moving average of $344.86. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

