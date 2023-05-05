Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.45. 330,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,163. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.38.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Argus cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

