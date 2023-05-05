Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $119 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 4.3% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $118,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $267.58. 835,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,332. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.22 and a 200-day moving average of $276.38. The company has a market cap of $169.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

