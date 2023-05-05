Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Purchases New Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,070,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.
KLA Stock Performance
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.
KLA Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,924 shares of company stock worth $13,438,866. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
About KLA
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
