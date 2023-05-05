Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Purchases New Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,070,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

Shares of KLAC traded up $9.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.52. 212,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,924 shares of company stock worth $13,438,866. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

