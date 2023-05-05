Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 600 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 363.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $941,572.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,353,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,237,721.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 41,250 shares of company stock worth $4,866,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.94. 30,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.22. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $134.81.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.