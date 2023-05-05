Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $338.33.

LGGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.87) to GBX 375 ($4.69) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.69) to GBX 285 ($3.56) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.69) to GBX 355 ($4.44) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

LGGNY stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.7883 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

