Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.70 billion-$15.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.00 billion.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.00. 1,424,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,933. Leidos has a twelve month low of $78.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average of $98.82.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Leidos by 45.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Further Reading

