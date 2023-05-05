Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7-15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.00 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.82. Leidos has a one year low of $78.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after acquiring an additional 79,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $167,042,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,941,000 after buying an additional 50,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,114,000 after buying an additional 227,646 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

