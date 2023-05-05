LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.10 million-$193.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.11 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.35 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.46. 84,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,180. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $66.92.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $326,729.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

