LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.1-193.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.11 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.30-0.35 EPS.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th.

LMAT stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $65.44.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $326,729.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Amundi raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 380.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

