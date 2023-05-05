LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.10 million-$49.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.94 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.28 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMAT. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.23. 259,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,419. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $65.44. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Amundi increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.