Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.03% and a negative net margin of 93.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 114.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Lemonade updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lemonade Stock Up 5.9 %

LMND traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,392. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $29,058.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lemonade by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 526,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

