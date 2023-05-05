Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

Shares of LNVGY stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.96 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

