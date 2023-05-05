Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.49. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 1,487,760 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.77% and a negative net margin of 87,620.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 96,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.