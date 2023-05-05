LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Buys Shares of 765 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 765 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:META traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,176,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,004,746. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $244.92. The stock has a market cap of $605.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,788,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,439,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Cowen increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.