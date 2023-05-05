LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,317,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,185,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.