LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,135,000 after buying an additional 1,537,620 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,324,000 after buying an additional 135,486 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,293,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,031,455,000 after buying an additional 326,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,545,000 after buying an additional 2,058,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,318,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,090. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

