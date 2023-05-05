LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.77. 5,112,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,308,736. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

