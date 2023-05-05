LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $62,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,568 shares of company stock worth $22,130,076. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.98. 4,351,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,967,892. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

