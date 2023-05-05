LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,442 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 5.9% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned about 0.12% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 139,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,977. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $20.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

