LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,861,000 after buying an additional 193,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,378,000 after purchasing an additional 395,026 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,312,000 after purchasing an additional 874,131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,694 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,005. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.68. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.