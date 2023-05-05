LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 880 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.27. 587,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,781. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.15. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $316.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.23.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.